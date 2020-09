DEVVON TERRELL, singer, songwriter, and producer announces his upcoming album VOL. 2 DÉJÀ VU with the release of his new animated video “YOU TRIPPIN” which follows Devvon Terrell’s release of “HOMEWRECKER.” Both tracks are featured on Devvon’s just-announced, upcoming album. Each video building on the narrative of the last video.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...