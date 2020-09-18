TRUMP:   Propaganda and the Disinformation Of Demagogues

Trump uses propaganda disinformation against our democratic institutions. He attacks our court systems, the FBI, intelligence agencies, Mueller’s investigation of Russian meddling in our election, the Ukraine episode, the Justice Department, news media, and our military. Trump refers to journalists as ” enemies of the people”, which was a phrase used by Stalin in Communist Russia. Like other demagogues, Trump is trying to impose his distorted will on the public and the press. His wild statements pander to far right radicals who espouse un-American ideology, including the neo-Nazis in Charlottesville VA who Trump called fine people.

Trump has threatened the use of U.S. military forces to quell protests by U.S. citizens. Members of his administration, Congress, and retired generals have expressed grave concern with this attack on our democracy and Constitution.

Trump’s distorted rantings and disinformation are similar to past WWII dictators and current dictators who conceal the truth from their countrymen. Trump has lied about contact with Russia, Ukraine, the coronavirus pandemic, and a host of other things. The Washington Post reported he lied about 20,000 times during his presidency. Our democracy is under threat by a demagogic president.

Donald Moskowitz

Conservative Independent

