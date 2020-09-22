Arts & Culture Featured Music

NEW MUSIC: Goo Goo Dolls debut video for “AUTUMN LEAVES”

September 22, 2020
jamiemoses288

With fall now officially upon us, multi-platinum, four-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls have released the music video for their song “Autumn Leaves” today. The slow-burn track initially appeared on the band’s twelfth studio record Miracle Pill. The Goo Goo Dolls will embrace the winter season next with the release of their first-ever holiday record It’s “Christmas All Over,” due for release on October 30th, 2020. The album is comprised of cover renditions of famed holiday songs such as “Let It Snow” and “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing”, several rarities, as well as two new originals.

AUTUMN LEAVES

MIRACLE PILL

JUST A MAN


About the author

View All Posts

jamiemoses288

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: