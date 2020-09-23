How To Buy Glasses With SmartBuyGlasses

Did you know that you can order online and get your prescription eyeglasses delivered directly to your door? And you can have the certainty that the prescription lenses your doctor prescribed will be accurate. Retailers like SmartBuyGlasses can fill your prescription requirements perfectly.

SmartBuyGlasses provides a few simple steps to get your glasses online. Follow the steps in this guide to get your glasses online easily.

1. Get Your Prescription

Simply visit your optometrist to check your eyesight. Your optometrist will write your prescription and answer any questions regarding your eye care. For custom made glasses, your optician will help you to choose fitted frames, and prescribe the lenses.

SmartBuyGlasses’ Virtual Try-On Technology

Once you get your prescription, you can visit SmartBuyGlasses and select the glasses or sunglasses of your choice. SmartBuyGlasses has launched a great technology, their virtual try-on tool (VTO). This technology allows you to virtually try on glasses with the use of your webcam.

2. Get the Right Frame

If you already have a frame in mind then you can search for it on SmartBuyGlasses. There is a great collection of eyeglasses or sunglasses of different styles that you can order online directly. You can also choose according to your budget, your eye care needs, and style preference on SmartBuyGlasses.

Frame Shape

When choosing frames you should consider your facial features and the shape of your face. Choose frames that complement your features.

Frame Size

The size of your glasses also matter. If you select glasses that have frames that are too big or too small it will be obvious and draw unwanted attention to your glasses. Frames that are too large will not fit properly on your face and the loose frames tend to fall. The small size glasses can block your blood flow. If you currently wear glasses, to find out the measurement of your current frame size, you can take off your frames; look at the inner part of your frame that rests along your temple, you will see 3 numbers engraved indicating the size of your frames in millimeters.

3. Enter Your Prescription

After choosing the right frame, the last thing that you have to do is to fit it with lenses prescribed. Enter your information manually in the system at SmartBuyGlasses and get your order.

In Canada, the most trusted online retailer of eyewear is SmartBuyGlasses. You can find Whatever the style or eye care service you’re looking at this retailer. You can find any kind of style and brand without any hesitation. SmartBuyGlasses gives you the offer that includes a 24-months warranty, no shipping charges, and Guaranty of the best and reasonable price in the market.

