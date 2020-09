BLACKSTARKIDS have prompted international praise from Rolling Stone France, The Line Of Best Fit and DIY in the U.K., Coup De Main in Australia, and Alternative Press here in the United States. Their blissful DIY sound, which blends garage rock with synthpunk, and hip hop, has a wave of influences, including Outkast, Smashing Pumpkins, Odd Future, and Weezer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...