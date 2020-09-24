NEW MUSIC: Kenny Wayne Shepherd- “Woman Like You (LIVE)”

On November 27th, Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band will release ‘Straight To You: Live,’ the group’s first-ever live concert video via Provogue. The pre-order goes live next Friday, October 2nd, but today the band is treating fans to a sneak peek of the opening track “Woman Like You.”

“Woman Like You I think is the perfect opening song for the show, just like I thought it was the perfect opening song for the record. I think you just come out swinging, it sets the mood for the entire show. .” – Kenny Wayne Shepherd

