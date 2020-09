Minnesota raised, and living in Nashville, rising singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith releases Supernova (Deluxe), available today. Caitlyn’s songs have been praised for their contrast of powerful vocals and vulnerable lyrics, and Sounds Like Nashville observes, “Press play on any one of Caitlyn Smith’s songs and you’re bound to be captivated by her striking voice that has a distinct way of pulling the listener in.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...