Classified facebook photo
Arts & Culture Featured Music

NEW MUSIC: Canadian rapper Classified drops “I Love It” music video feat. Just Chase

September 25, 2020
jamiemoses288

Today, multi-platinum Canadian rapper Classified pairs the release of his new Time EP with a fresh music video for “I Love It” feat. Just Chase.

“With this song, I really wanted to write it autobiographically,” said Classified of “I Love It.” “I wanted to talk about my goals in the game and reaching them. Working with my heroes and how I dealt with the fame and money I earned over the years, the relationships with friends, and what’s important to me. I wanted to do a rough day in the life of what I do. I see my kids in the morning, I hit the studio, I have family time, I play basketball or skateboard, or motorbike with friends. I like having people over, I enjoy the company.” In other words, “I love it.”


About the author

View All Posts

jamiemoses288

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: