Is CBD Bud the future?

CBD is here and it’s popularity is growing fast!

What people thought would never happen a couple of years ago is now here and it is taking people by storm. What is it you might ask? It is the CBD revolution that has captivated the lives of millions in a positive way. Let’s find out more.

CBD has been around forever but now it seems that at every corner, there is someone who is selling this. CBD bud has become a really common product used within the natural medical community to treat various injuries. The treatment options can range from mental problems to physical aches that seem to be persisting more than they should. CBD has been the solution to most of these problems.

So what makes CBD so special compared to any other treatment out there? Well there are many factors that people choose CBD over any other product on the market for their problems. CBD is an all natural plant that is grown and used, in most cases, for medicinal purposes. Just like its near neighbor marijuana, it begins as a hemp plant then it is extracted.

There are differences between marijuana and CBD. Well, marijuana has been characterized as a plant that gets you really high. So high sometimes that people experience out of body experiences, super crazy visuals, and sometimes, forget what they were just talking about. All these are common stereotypes that surround marijuana and it happens in most cases but what about CBD.

CBD is similar to marijuana but not the same. Even though CBD contains THC, Tetrahydrocannabinol, which is also found in marijuana, it has a much lower quantity compared to marijuana. In fact, according to the U.S. legislation, the hemp plant is defined as a hemp plant if it contains less than 0.3% of THC. Anything above that value is considered to be marijuana making a clear distinction between CBD and marijuana.

Let’s be very clear about something, both CBD and marijuana contain THC. Both are plants that have medicinal value and both can easily be confused with each other. Both can be smoked or made into an edible because both produce a flower. The CBD bud and marijuana bud look really similar and either way it is consumed, it can be enjoyed to the fullest.

Now that you have a general understanding of some differences between CBD and marijuana, let’s dive in a little deeper and understand why people like to use this on a daily basis.

The CBD plant and the CBD bud originate from the hemp plant. Hemp isn’t just used to grow CBD but it has multiple purposes. It can be used to make clothing, rope, shoes, paper, and many more every day common items. Hemp has been used for so many purposes through the years that people even found ways to eat it. It has a great source of fiber, people have been eating the seeds for protein benefits and the oils have been used to cook.

When farmers plant hemp, the plant contains a naturally occurring property called cannabinoids. Cannabinoids, when consumed, interacts within your body and the outcome is that it produces a wide range of physical and mental benefits. If you haven’t realized, the word “cannabinoids” is really similar to “cannabis” since the product does contain a low amount of cannabis.

CBD has lower levels of THC which means that CBD will not give you the same sensations as smoking marijuana would. No matter how much you smoke, it just won’t be the same and I know that there will be some people who will try testing this theory. If you do, more power to you and I wish you the best of luck but it might take a while.

If CBD does not get you as “high” as marijuana, what’s the point in buying it? People usually tend to buy CBD as a replacement to their current treatments or buy CBD with the purpose of trying to find some form of relaxation. Over the years, many naturalist and doctors have found that CBD helps people who are suffering from anxiety, over thinking, and clinical depression.

The product inside the CBD bud, cannabinoids, is thought to have positive effects on people. It has been researched that CBD bud produces anti-anxiety, anti-inflammatory and neuro-protective effects. Instead of taking the typical over the counter pharmaceutical prescription that may cause harm to your body, people have now been looking for other alternatives.

CBD is a natural alternative that has multiple long term benefits. This plant has been a long time coming and as time goes on, more and more people will be looking into this as another healthy alternative. Nowadays, the trend is moving in a green direction. From health conscious food choices to all natural supplements, CBD is an emerging product that could be considered if medication isn’t something you want to continue to do.

As time goes on, we are becoming more aware of the benefits and disadvantages that modern day medicine can have in our body. Not everyone is knowledgeable in organic chemistry to understand what is happening once we swallow that pill. The side effects can be horrible and can lead to complications later in life. There is always risk in whatever you put into your body but with CBD, the risks are known and it is for you to decide if the benefits outweigh the cost.

What if I don’t like to smoke, can I still have CBD? Yes, of course! There are many ways to consume CBD and there are some advantages over others. If you don’t like to smoke, try mixing it with the food you normally eat. There are many recipes out there such as CBD infused guacamole, CBD pesto pasta with spicy shrimp or if you really want a tasty treat, there are CBD paleo chocolate chip cookie bars. Please refer the recipe when making these dishes because all the dishes vary in the quantity of CBD needed to feel the effect.

For people who don’t mind smoking, smoking CBD bud gives you the fastest affect compared to eating CBD bud. Why? This occurs because inhaling CBD means that it is going thru the lungs as opposed to going thru the digestive system. The digestive system takes longer than your lungs to process that is why it is recommended to smoke if you would want the effects to happen at a faster rate.

When vaping, CBD vape juice is used to refill vape pens. The CBD vape juice still contains the legal amount of THC and comes in a variety of different flavors. There are so many products out there but the quality does matter so take the time and research the best products currently out in the market for CBD such as CBD Genesis. Before taking your first hit or eating your first bite, it is recommended to consult with your doctor or primary physician and see if you are able to consume the product. If so, take the recommended dosage provided by the company selling you the product, and enjoy responsibly.

Now that CBD and marijuana are now becoming legal in many states and in various parts of the world, people are starting to realize that there might be some value in these plants that were once thought to be taboo. In the United States, it is still illegal at the federal level so you might want to check the laws of wherever you live before buying or selling products that contain cannabis.

