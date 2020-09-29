Albright-Knox Northland is now open on Fridays from noon to 7 pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm. We invite you to come and experience Swoon: Seven Contemplations.

About Swoon: Seven Contemplations

Swoon has transformed Albright-Knox Northland into an open and meditative environment featuring a number of her large-scale sculptural installations as well as her first stop-motion animation video. The artist is interested in establishing spaces of empathy with a compassionate eye toward greater understanding and creating positive impact in the lives of her audiences. In Seven Contemplations, the artist infuses often difficult aspects of her personal journey with a spirit of generosity to offer a model of how pushing through the discomfort of challenges may lead toward healing. Learn More

In order to ensure a safe and socially distant environment for all, we ask you to please review our new Courtesy Code and reserve your visit date and time prior to your arrival. Click on the image below to watch a video about our new reservation and safety procedures.

