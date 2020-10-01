Can Art And Creativity Make You A Better Person?

Everyone strives to be a better person or at least, they say that they want to be a better person. This is likely truer now than ever before, given that most people are realizing just how fragile life can be thanks to the COVID virus. Nonetheless, being a better person is much harder than it sounds. You can volunteer, you can donate, or you can try to be nicer to strangers, but being a better person really is much more than that. You might be surprised to hear it, but art and creativity is something that could make you much better.

How, you might ask? To start out, creativity could be considered subjective. For some, it is the ability to see things differently. For some, it might be the ability to see things on a more practical level. Whatever the situation, creativity can and will make you better. Want to know how?

A Connection To Everything

If you truly learn the arts and about art, you’ll find that it is a universal thing. It is something that connects everything on a different level. Just think about it! In order to be creative, you have to gather up ideas and then display then in a manner that is different. In a manner that no one has likely seen or heard of before. When you look around and explore the world, everything you see, touch, or listen to will become interlinked with each other. It’ll soon lead to something that is completely new and unheard of. A deeper connection to everything around you will make you understand those around you better while also better sympathizing with their situations.

Makes Everything Count

When it comes right down to it, your life really is nothing more than a computation of your efforts and choices. While at times it might not seem like it, creativity and art can teach you just how big of an overall impact one of those choices can make. Everything you do counts toward something and nothing ever gets wasted. Creativity can also teach you that you don’t need to grind for eight hours a day to create something out of the world. Every minute or every second that you contribute towards something can count. Every lesson, every mistake, every decision you make will count towards something.

Become More Determined

Creativity is so powerful that it’ll teach you how to sacrifice while remaining determined as ever. This is something that can be extremely powerful. Continuing to work on a project even when it seems like it is useless and going nowhere is a concept that you can apply to a lot of things in everyday life. You can likely benefit from applying this aspect to your job and career, family life, or general life. Creativity will also show you just how much it helps when you continue to put your time and effort towards everything that you do.

It Takes A Little Patience

The power of patience cannot be overstated. If you want to learn to truly start something and finish it, creativity can help. How? It’ll teach you to be patient and keep pushing forward. Some might contribute this to the same thing as being determined, but being determined and patient are completely different things. You can acquire almost anything that you really want in life, but you cannot have everything on a literal plane. The real thing that will get you through to the end is patience and persistence. This is something that creativity can teach you.

Learn To Analyze

You’d be surprised just how much you can benefit from being able to step back and evaluate a situation. Sometimes people get so wrapped up with the way that things might turn out that they can’t take a step back and analyze the entirety of the situation. Believe it or not, stepping back and looking at the situation through different eyes and views could potentially help you impact the end results of a situation. It is only natural for humans to judge others based on their work.

However, through creativity, you’ll learn that you should not only focus on the end results but how the work becomes what it was. The process of a project is just as important as the project itself.

