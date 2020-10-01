NEW MUSIC: British trio London Grammar release “CALIFORNIA SOIL” the title track of new album

Critically acclaimed British trio London Grammar will release their third studio album, ‘Californian Soil,’ on February 12, 2021.

‘Californian Soil’ is the beautiful third record wich took root from a moment of intense transformation for frontwoman Hannah Reid. After a long and frustrating period of feeling powerless as an artist, the singer/songwriter decided to claim her role as leader of the British trio, a shift that soon restored her clarity of purpose. With the unequivocal support of bandmates Dan Rothman and Dot Major, Reid guided the band through the making of their most dynamic album yet, a decidedly feminist and utterly transportive body of work.

‘Misogyny is primitive,’ says Hannah Reid, ‘which is why it is so hard to change. But it is also fearful. It’s about rejecting the thing in yourself which is vulnerable or feminine. Yet everybody has that thing. This record is about gaining possession of my own life. You imagine success will be amazing. Then you see it from the inside and ask, why am I not controlling this thing? Why am I not allowed to be in control of it? And does that connect, in any way to being a woman? If so, how can I do that differently?”

CALIFORNIA SOIL

BABY IT’S YOU

London Grammar – Baby It’s You in the Live Lounge

