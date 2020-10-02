NEW MUSIC: Bon Jovi is out with “Brothers In Arms”

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi released their 15th studio album 2020 today on Island Records. With touring sidelined, the band has taken to the airwaves to launch the album with a special performance live on iHeart radio October 2nd at 7pm ET (check local listings). The band will perform new songs from 2020 along with a few classic Bon Jovi favorites.
BROTHER IN ARMS LYRICS
Ever since I was a young boy
Before I’d ever know who I am
My father said you got to walk before you can crawl
So you can run as soon as you can stand
So you can run as soon as you can
Now if every breathing day is a lesson
I been writing this before I could read
When momma said, son, don’t let this hard world
Do what it’s doing to me
Don’t let it do what it’s done to me
It’s a hard rain that’s gonna fall on the city
Still a hard rain that’s gonna fall on the farm
There’s no 7th day in a world without pity
There’s no ball and chain but the change didn’t come
Where’s my better days? Where’s my Jesus saves?
Where’s someone to say?
We got to hang on
We’re brothers in arms
Down in southern Alabama
It’s “yes sir”, “no ma’am”, “thank you”, and “please”
But don’t you step out of line, don’t re-write or define
What it means to see a man take a knee
Okay, oh, say can you see
It’s a hard rain that’s gonna fall on the city
Still a hard rain that’s gonna fall on the farm
There’s no 7th day in a world without pity
There’s no ball and chain but the change didn’t come
Where’s my better days? Where’s my Jesus saves?
Where’s someone to say?
We got to hang on
We’re brothers in arms
We’re brothers in arms
It’s a hard rain that’s gonna fall on the city
Still a hard rain that’s gonna fall on the farm
It’s a hard rain that’s gonna fall on the city
Still a hard rain don’t give a damn who you are
There’s no 7th day in a world without pity
There’s no ball and chain but the change didn’t come
Where’s my better days? Where’s my Jesus saves?
Where’s someone to say?
We got to hang on
We’re brothers in arms
We’re brothers in arms
