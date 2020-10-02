NEW MUSIC: Bon Jovi is out with “Brothers In Arms”

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi released their 15th studio album 2020 today on Island Records. With touring sidelined, the band has taken to the airwaves to launch the album with a special performance live on iHeart radio October 2nd at 7pm ET (check local listings). The band will perform new songs from 2020 along with a few classic Bon Jovi favorites.

BROTHER IN ARMS LYRICS

Ever since I was a young boy

Before I’d ever know who I am

My father said you got to walk before you can crawl

So you can run as soon as you can stand

So you can run as soon as you can

Now if every breathing day is a lesson

I been writing this before I could read

When momma said, son, don’t let this hard world

Do what it’s doing to me

Don’t let it do what it’s done to me

It’s a hard rain that’s gonna fall on the city

Still a hard rain that’s gonna fall on the farm

There’s no 7th day in a world without pity

There’s no ball and chain but the change didn’t come

Where’s my better days? Where’s my Jesus saves?

Where’s someone to say?

We got to hang on

We’re brothers in arms

Down in southern Alabama

It’s “yes sir”, “no ma’am”, “thank you”, and “please”

But don’t you step out of line, don’t re-write or define

What it means to see a man take a knee

Okay, oh, say can you see

It’s a hard rain that’s gonna fall on the city

Still a hard rain that’s gonna fall on the farm

There’s no 7th day in a world without pity

There’s no ball and chain but the change didn’t come

Where’s my better days? Where’s my Jesus saves?

Where’s someone to say?

We got to hang on

We’re brothers in arms

We’re brothers in arms

It’s a hard rain that’s gonna fall on the city

Still a hard rain that’s gonna fall on the farm

It’s a hard rain that’s gonna fall on the city

Still a hard rain don’t give a damn who you are

There’s no 7th day in a world without pity

There’s no ball and chain but the change didn’t come

Where’s my better days? Where’s my Jesus saves?

Where’s someone to say?

We got to hang on

We’re brothers in arms

We’re brothers in arms

