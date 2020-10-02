Budget-Friendly Ways to Refresh Your Worn-Out Flooring

Living in the same house for years, surrounded by the same colors, ceilings, paint, tiles, and floors can become quite dull and monotonous. In order to add a positive twist to your surroundings, you might want to think about making some changes to your rooms. At the same time, you may be on a tight budget and unable to afford the expenses that come with renovating even a single room.

Or, you may have just moved into a rented house for a few months and are not happy with the ambiance. In any case, if you want to make a few inexpensive changes that will lift up the mood of your house, your best option would be to give the flooring a charming new look, and you don’t even need to go overboard with your budget. We have compiled a few ideas as to how you can upgrade your worn-out flooring without spending too much on it, so let’s get right to it.

Vinyl Floor Ideas

Vinyl floors are available in different varieties and are well within any budget. They can simply be rolled on to the existing floor.

Inexpensive Vinyl Floor Tiles

Refurbishing flooring can be quite expensive. You first need to remove the existing tiles and then start over with the new ones you want to put in. If you don’t want to go down this route, then vinyl floor tiles are just the thing for you. They are inexpensive, elegant, and can be simply put over your existing tiles. These peel-and-stick vinyl tiles are easy to use and attractive to look at. This process does not involve a lot of hassle and no professional is needed to do it.

Sheet Vinyl Flooring

Another very simple way to give your depressing, old flooring a makeover is vinyl sheets. These vinyl sheets are available in beautiful colors and designs. They can be cut to fit the size of your room and rolled onto your existing tiles. They don’t even need any adhesives or nails to be held down. They just fit under the baseboard and stick to the flooring.

Luxury Vinyl Tiles

For those of you who want to give your flooring a really luxurious look at an affordable price, luxury vinyl tiles are exactly what you are looking for. These tiles will definitely fit your budget and give your room an air of sophistication. Another advantage that these tiles come with is that they can be grouted anytime. These luxury vinyl tiles look so realistic that even on close inspection, it is difficult to recognize them as vinyl.

Inexpensive Hardwood Floors

For those who are not much into vinyl and want a hardwood look without the expenses that come with it, there are other inexpensive options available that can simulate the exact look of a hardwood floor.

Laminate Flooring

One option you can go for is laminate flooring. They come in a wide variety of designs and colors, and they all look very luxurious. You also do not need a professional to install it for you. Moreover, laminate flooring is available as a hybrid in combination with vinyl flooring, which is floating surfaces that can easily fit onto the existing tiles. The professionals from IntegraDirect.com.au explain that hybrid tiles combine the advantages of laminates and vinyl. They are durable, waterproof, and can fit the style of any room, which makes them a very desirable choice.

Plywood Flooring

The plywood sheets available at the hardware store can give a very attractive look to your floor. If you want a variety in that as well, you can paint them however you like, giving your floors your own unique touch.

Paint Your floors

What could be cheaper than painting your own floor! This option gives you a wide range of colors and designs. You can use your favorite colors, pick a specific design, sketch, and paint tiles. Whatever your dream floor is, you can have it.

Faux Paper Bag Floors

Brown paper bags can also be used as flooring. You can paint these paper bags to give them a darker look. Strips can be cut out of builder’s paper and made to look like panels. These panels can then be stained and sealed onto the floor. The finished product has a beautiful faux-wood appearance.

Other Ideas

Paint Over Existing Tiles or Vinyl Using a Stencil

It is extremely easy to paint over the existing tiles or vinyl using paint and a stencil. You can even make your own stencil and the end result will be stunning.

Use Wallpaper

Wallpaper can also be cut to the size of your room and used as flooring. There is no dearth to the variety of wallpaper available in the market.

Any of these flooring options can give your room the desired look and the much-needed makeover you desire. You won’t be embarrassed to have guests over or have to hide your unpleasant flooring under ridiculously large rugs anymore. Plus, there won’t be a pinch in your pocket. Everything is within your budget, so go ahead and choose a beautiful floor to match your home’s personality.

