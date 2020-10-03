Can An Air Purifier Eliminate Mold And Viruses In Your Home?

Can Best Air Purifier For Mold Keep Your Indoor Air Free From Viruses And Allergies?

Mold is smelly and looks nasty. However, it is unavoidable. In fact, it is one of the most common and resilient household infections. If you don’t fix it, it will just get worse over time and be harder to eliminate. So if you spot a darkish corner in your bathroom or kitchen, you better hope it is not black mold.

Also, it will not only harm your house but the health of your family as well. You’ll see yourself coughing, wheezing, and feeling uncomfortable. For this reason, you need to address the moisture problem in your home right away.

Eliminating the source is vital. But that’s a difficult task. So the next best step you can do is to clean your indoor air. You can do so by investing in one of the best air purifiers for mold to help you and the entire family breathe easier.

A Quick Overview On Mold

There are numerous kinds of molds, but not all are bad for your health, with some types even useful. These include molds used for making penicillin or cheese. However, some like black mold discharge dangerous substances along with its spores.

Black mold is a fungus that got its name because of its black or dark green appearance. You can easily tell it from its distinct damp or musty odor. Typically, mold grows materials like paper, gypsum board, wood, and fiberboard. Likewise, it quickly grows in a humid and warm environment.

The US Centers for Disease Control recommends getting rid of the cause of mold growth in your home once you smell or see it. It’s difficult to identify what type of mold you have by merely looking at it. Also, there’s no need for you to put a dent on your budget to have it tested. Nevertheless, you need to address your mold problem immediately by removing mold spores from the air.

Generally, the molds you should be concerned are the following:

This type of mold will not make you sick. However, it can worsen your allergies.

If you have a weak immune system, this mold can make you sick.

The most concerning mold that can be toxic to anyone that comes in contact with it. Even your pets are not safe. And aside from the spores, the chemicals that the fungus releases can become airborne.

The Effects Of Mold On Your Health

Numerous studies on mold and allergies vary in conclusions. That’s because identifying the mold type that affects your respiratory system and disregarding airborne particles and other irritants conclusively is nearly impossible.

With that being said, the majority of health professionals will advise you not to spend a lot of time in environments that are moldy and damp. That’s because there’s a high chance that your risk of respiratory infections and bronchitis will increase. But keep in mind there’s no conclusive evidence backing this up yet.

How Can An Air Purifier Eliminate Mold?

It’s important to take note that an air purifier alone cannot solve the noticeable mold buildup in your home. You need to remedy and clean it physically using bleach or other solution. Additionally, you either have to remove or throw away your carpet or other soft surfaces with mold growth.

That’s because removing mold from the tiny crevices of these items is impossible. On top of that, you have to take care of where the moisture is coming from, allowing mold to flourish. These may include flood, high humidity, damp walls, or leaky pipe.

Most air purifiers can fight off the presence of mold in your house with the help of a HEPA filter. High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters are great at trapping those microscopic particles from the air. The size of mold spores is typically between one to five microns.

An air purifier with an absolute or true HEPA filter can capture as much as 99.97% of pollutants that are as little as 0.3 microns in size. Hence, it is effective at eliminating every airborne mold spores in indoor air. Furthermore, air purifiers that feature a UV light with a powerful 254-nanometer wavelength can eradicate mold spores more efficiently.

Combining an air purifier with other preventive measures can provide you with an excellent long-term solution for your mold problem. Nonetheless, if you want to get rid of the visible mold around your home, you need to physically clean it up and remove the moisture allowing the mold to grow.

Different Type Of Air Purifiers For Mold

Air purifiers are available in various types, and each utilizes different technology. While some air purifier technology is highly effective at eliminating mold spores from indoor air, some do a poor job.

Here’s a list of the best air purifier for mold you can consider:

Air Purifier with HEPA filter

This is the most common option you have for filtering the tiniest of particles and removing mold spores in the air. A HEPA filter is well-known for its ability to eliminate 99.97% of particles that are 0.3 microns in size, or greater. Most people choose it because of its simplicity and efficiency.

Activated Carbon

As great as HEPA technology is, it does come with some limitations. It excels at getting rid of microscopic particles, but it may not be as good at removing other sorts of contaminants. So if you’re looking to remove VOCs, dangerous gases, and odors in your home, your best bet is activated carbon.

This type of air purifier works by activating the carbon by chemical treatment or heat. It can absorb potentially hazardous compounds naturally.

Ionizing Air Purifier

An air purifier with an ionic system can trap particles similar to most types of filtration technology. But instead of a traditional filter, it uses advanced electronic principles where the air in your home goes through an ionic stage. It works by applying a negative charge to a series of metal plates. Then, particles are drawn out of the air and attach to the metal plates.

One of the benefits of an ionic air purifier is that you don’t have to worry about replacing any filter. Simply take the plates out and clean them to remove the filth.

Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO)

PECO destroys particles that go through the air purifier by utilizing a light-activated catalytic reaction. Unlike a HEPA filter, it eradicates mold spores instead of trapping contaminates on the surface of the filter.

Factors To Consider When Buying The Best Air Purifier For Mold Spores

You have plenty of things to consider when buying an air purifier to solve your mold problems, from features to your budget. Also, you have plenty of available options out there, which is enough to overwhelm you. So make sure to read air purifier reviews first that do very thorough tests on the devices. This will provide you with a better insight into how a specific model, technology, or type works.

With that in mind, here are the things that matter when shopping around for the right air purifier for mold spores and viruses in your home:

Technology

Not all air purifier technologies are created equal. But when some are combined, they will provide you with much better results. A good example is a HEPA filter combined with UV light or silver ion technology. The UV light can help keep the HEPA filter safe and clean from mold growth. On the other hand, the silver ion technology comes with antimicrobial properties.

Coverage

Each air purifier covers particular square footage where it offers optimal results within its limit. So make sure to opt for an air purifier that can cover the entire room where you’ll place it. The performance of your unit with a 400 square foot of coverage will suffer if you put it in a bigger space.

Warranty

Most people tend to overlook the warranty. However, the cost of diagnosing, repairing, or replacing an air purifier is quite high. Hence, a device with a superb warranty coverage can save you money when inevitable things happen.

