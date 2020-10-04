How to extend support to your employees for mental health concerns?

Mental Health is a much talked about topic at the workplace but with the rise in stress and anxiety because of COVID-19, it has become rather imperative. Employers need to be more attentive and active in managing and supporting mental health at the workplace than they ever were. The unprecedented time has made a lot of changes to the businesses and how they are done.

The worldwide lockdown increased demand for remote working as self-isolation remained the only precaution from the lethal virus. The sense of job insecurity and introduction to the entirely new working style made hundreds and thousands of employees feel uneasy. The discomfort and fear of the unknown soon became the root cause of mental health problems.

Mental health was always a concern. Whether a business is in talks with the best iMoving local moving companies for an upcoming relocation or there is a major change in the hierarchy of the organization, businesses have to think about employee mental health beforehand. But this time, things have hit a different chord. Previously, one out of every four employees were suffering from mental health problems due to workplace pressure, with COVID-19, the ratio has shown significant growth. In this post, we will talk about handling mental health at the workplace at great length to help business owners create a healthy working environment and happy employees.

Tips to support Employee mental health:

The current working scenarios are completely different than they used to be a year back. There are high chances that some of your team members would be in self-quarantine, some infected, and others working remotely from the safety of their home. In such a time, companies need to be the core motivational element to boost the morale of the employees and ensure great productivity, greater mental health, and positivity.

Encourage them to speak:

One of the worst things about mental health is that it is considered an illness. Still people consider mental health as a disease and avoid talking about it to save from embarrassment. This means that many of the employees suffer from the problem in silence instead of sharing their concerns with their supervisors or managers.

It is reported that most of the time, employees dealing with mental health problems take leave from work stating a false reason. As a responsible business, you must take this opportunity to encourage your employees to talk. You must invest resources in developing an environment at the workplace that encourages employees to talk on such issues. The organization culture must promote and extend help to such employees instead of giving them a feeling that they would be sidelined or undervalued if they claim their mental health as a concern.

Make social contacts:

We are bound to work remotely which once was the desired way of working, today it makes us feel more isolated than ever. People, when they worked in the normal office setup, were able to chat with others, have an office banter and also share good laughter with each other. The isolation has affected the wellbeing of most of the employees and decreasing social networks has become a key concern. It is important that you organize virtual social gatherings with your employees, send them a message a day that makes them smile and think positively for the time ahead.

Plan team activities and meet-ups:

Like aforesaid, it is the right time to extend your support to your employees and organization meetings and team activities is a great way to do it. Set up a platform or use the existing ones to engage your employees for weekly meetups ups. You can organize various virtual team work activities and meet ups that encourage the employees and provide them with some social connections in this tough time. For example you can have Friday drinks together virtually or a daily morning catch up. You can also organize yoga sessions, mental health discussions and more to keep the employees engaged.

Lead by example:

Employees look to their managers and supervisors for inspiration. If you do not have the right enthusiasm for work, you cannot expect your employees to work that way. Moreover, if you yourself are not open about the topic of mental health with your employees, how can you expect them to be? You must give them the right confidence that they will be provided with whatever support they seek from you. Promote transparency as much as you can.

Mental health problems are critical and demand early intervention. Whether your employees are moving to a new location or dealing with the stress and anxiety created by COVID-19, it is important that they are provided the due support from you in every situation. Hope this guide will help you in handling and managing the mental health of your employees at your workplace and get the best performance and productivity from them in return.

