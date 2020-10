“It is time for Americans to stand up now,” writes DiFranco on her Facebook page. “Heed the lesson of the 2016 election: this election is not a shoo-in for democrats. In November we need to vote in such massive numbers as to overwhelm the massive corruption of the Trump administration. Vote them out.”

The music video for “do or die” was created in collaboration with Dancing Grounds and New Orleans Dance Collective.

.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...