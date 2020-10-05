Just Buffalo Literary Center’s 2020-21 virtual season is here!

Today Just Buffalo announced JBLC’s 2020-21 Virtual Season: a four-part STUDIO poetry series in the fall, and the return of their beloved BABEL in the spring. If you’re interested in participating in a virtual writing workshop this fall, there is no need to wait to sign up! Just remember that all of JBLC’s workshops are limited to 12 participants, and some have only a few spots remaining. However, whether you’re looking for a lively book discussion, the tools to turn the great movie idea in your head into a real screenplay, or the push to finish a project, there’s probably a workshop for you.
Add Comment