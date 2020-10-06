NEW MUSIC: Music video ‘STILL HOLDING ON” from Don’t Believe in Ghosts

Don’t Believe In Ghosts released their music video for the single “Still Holding On,” which follows the success of “Living Like This” released earlier this year and landed on hundreds of radio stations around the world despite the start of a pandemic.

“Since I lost my brother to COVID 19 in April the world has looked and felt incredibly different. On top of the truly surreal nightmare this has all been, everything just feels out of place, it’s a hard way to grieve and deal with all else we are dealing with. Still Holding On is about the changes and challenges in our lives how we must still find a purpose and keep going.” Says singer Steven Nathan describing the new single.

