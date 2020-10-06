OCT 31 – Biketober Finale “All Pot Holes Eve”

by Queenseyes at Buffalo Rising

As Halloween rolls around, a lot of people are wondering what they are going to do, instead of attending big bashes. For those who are hoping to gather together, safely outdoors, Slow Roll Buffalo is offering plenty of chances to cycle about with some ghoulish sidekicks. The Monday rides are all part of the organization’s month-long Biketober campaign, which culminates with a fundraiser that is being branded All Potholes Eve 2020.

But that’s not all – as Slow Roll successfully rallied its way towards securing standalone nonprofit status, there are even more ways to enjoy biking, congregate safely, explore the city of Buffalo, and get out into the great outdoors (including The Fall Color Ride and the Fruit Belt Pedal Party).

“Biketober is an exclamation point to the most challenging season in the seven years of Slow Roll Buffalo,” said Anthony Caferro, board president of Wheel B. Herd, which now operates Slow Roll Buffalo independently. “With gratitude to all who’ve helped us get to this point, and excitement to map our own route in continuing to connect communities in inclusive and innovative ways, we’re calling to the public for support in establishing Slow Roll as an independent organization.”

To that end, Slow Roll presents its Voter Registration Ride (6pm today – Monday, October 5th), which routes riders around the city, starting at Community Beer Works (520 7th Street), then scouting out early voting locations.

It’s going to be a wild and wacky month leading up to Halloween, and also the election. Slow Roll Buffalo wants everyone to make the best of it, so hop aboard, and have some good clean fun before the snow flies.

See safety precautions being taken due to COVID-19.

Register and learn more about all of these events at www.slowrollbuffalo.org.

