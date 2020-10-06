SAT. OCT 10 – Squeaky Wheel’s Excellent Adventure Scavenger Hunt

Squeaky Wheel’s biennial social media scavenger hunt is back! Named by Buffalo Spree magazine as the “Best New Fundraiser 2019,” this fun, family-friendly event sets participants on a mission to accomplish as many tasks as they can throughout the afternoon. The most points at the conclusion of the event win the Grand Prize, with many additional special category prizes. The tasks (designed with equal parts cultural awareness, media-savvy, and silliness) encourage teams to creatively engage with their community outdoors in the open air and from the safety of their homes.

This year’s Excellent Adventure has been adapted to prioritize safety and to allow for social distance, yet it will remain an eminently social, superbly fun activity.

THE EXCELLENT ADVENTURE

Who: You and up to three others!

What: Social media scavenger hunt

Where: Anywhere in the world!

When: Saturday, October 10, 2020

10:30 AM ET: Opening Event begins on Google Meet: Rules, support announced, Teams/Participants finalized.

11 AM ET: List of tasks unveiled: The race begins!

11 AM–4 PM ET: Embark on your adventure!

4 PM ET: Final deadline to submit tasks

5 PM ET: Closing Event on Google Meet: Team roll-call, submissions screened, prize-winners announced!

Why: To enjoy a fun-filled day of adventure and raise funds to support media literacy, arts, and education in Western NY

How: Assemble your team. PURCHASE TICKETS HERE at a sliding scale of $10-$25 per person.

Register early to receive a bonus clue!

(by Friday, October 9, 5:00 PM; registration closes Saturday, October 10, 12 pm)

Prizes:

Grand prize package: The Adventure Continues! ~$2,000 value!

– GoPro Hero9 kit

– 4 Media Art Workshop vouchers for Squeaky Wheel

– 4 Anytime lift tickets to Holiday Valley

– Gift card to Steelbound Brewery & Distillery in Ellicottville

– 1-year membership to Frank Lloyd Wright’s Graycliff

– 4 annual Reddy Bikeshare memberships

– Private fossil hunt and tour at Penn Dixie Fossil Park & Nature Reserve

– New Era sports merchandise

– Parkside Meadow gift card

2nd Place: Photo finish!

-Analog Camera kit

-1 CEPA Gallery membership + 1 workshop voucher, and swag

-4 memberships to Squeaky Wheel

-passes to George Eastman Museum

-private bike tour and swag from Buffalo Bike Tours

-4 tickets to the National Comedy Center (2 dual admission tickets)

3rd Place: Culture Vulture!

-2 tickets to Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

-$50 The Black Sheep

-2 tickets Darwin Martin House 1 hour tour + souvenir book

-4 tickets to the National Comedy Center (2 dual admission tickets)

-4 free tickets to a Squeaky Wheel screening

Most Creative

– $50 Pineapple Company gift card

– $50 Gutter Pop Comics gift card + gift basket

– $50 Lumpy Buttons gift card

Family Fun: Best Group Energy

– Buffalo Science Museum family membership

– Explore Buffalo family membership

– La Nova gift card

How the Excellent Adventure works:

Traveling by foot, bicycle, vehicle, assistive device, or just going into your backyard, participants will race to accomplish as many prompts as possible in photos or videos and upload them to Instagram with the hashtag #squeakyadventure. Thanks to Reddy Bikeshare and Buffalo Bike Tours, participants will also have discounts to bicycle rentals for the day. For those new to Instagram or in need of technical support, a virtual tech-help desk will be available at Squeaky Wheel for the duration of the event. Included with the list of tasks will be an FAQ with common questions and links to additional apps and tools that teams may find useful.

At 10:30 AM EST, the Excellent Adventure Zoom Opening Event begins, and participants must be present. Rules will be explained, teams finalized, and other details, including safety precautions, discussed. Participants will be required to wear masks when social distance isn’t possible. Failure to maintain proper social distance or wear masks when that’s not possible may be grounds for disqualification.

Teams can be virtual or in person. Each team member must participate in accomplishing each task.

At 11:00 AM (EST), the list of Excellent Adventure prompts will be revealed, AND THE ADVENTURE STARTS!

Participants have until 4:00 PM to accomplish as many tasks as they can and win points for each one. Most tasks are open to interpretation, such that whether you are participating from home or in the field, as a real-world or virtual team, you should be able to get them done.

A panel of judges will review the uploaded imagery in real-time, responding to each team’s task on Instagram to confirm that the task was received. Each prompt is assigned a certain number of points depending on difficulty. The judges will give points for completing tasks, with bonus points, at their discretion, for creativity. The final deadline to submit tasks will be 4:00 PM. Between 4:00 PM–5:00 PM, the judges will confer, and the staff will prepare for the Closing Event.

At 5:00 PM, the Closing Event will begin where all will have a chance to view the submissions before the judges announce the prize winners. The Grand Prize is awarded to the team with the most points. Additional prizes will be awarded to teams completing tasks with humor, innovation, media-savvy, and other special categories (the actual special categories are subject to change). Top prizes include a GoPro camera kit, access to safe and healthy activities, and gift cards to delicious eateries and breweries around Buffalo! For those competing outside of Buffalo, prizes are shipped whenever possible.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...



