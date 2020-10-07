NEW MUSIC: Haim releases music video “MAN FROM THE MAGAZINE”

Southern California bred, GRAMMY® nominated band HAIM have shared a new visual for “Man From The Magazine” from their No. 1, critically acclaimed new album ‘Women In Music Pt. III’ (Columbia Records).

“This video was filmed the day we shot the cover for ‘WIMPIII’ at Canter’s Deli in Hollywood,” the band said. Danielle put on a mic and sang it live in the middle of the deli.”

The new visual comes a week after the band returned to Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform “Gasoline” from the new album. Filmed outside of The Forum in Los Angeles. HAIM released ‘Women In Music Pt. III’ in June. The new album was met with rave reviews. Named a “Critic’s Pick” by The New York Times and “Best New Music” by Pitchfork.

MAN FROM THE MAGAZINE LYRICS

Man from the magazine, what did you say?

“Do you make the same faces in bed?”

Hey, man, what kind of question is that?

What did you really want me to say back?

What’s going on behind those dark glasses?

Is this what you think making a pass is?

Wondering which door could get me out fastest

When I tell it now

[Chorus]

I don’t want to hear

It is what it is, it was what it was

I don’t want to hear

It is what it is, it was what it was

You don’t know how it feels, you expect me to deal with it

‘Til I’m perfectly numb

But you don’t know how it feels

[Verse 2]

Man from the music shop, I drove too far

For you to hand me that starter guitar

“Hey, girl, why don’t you play a few bars?”

Oh, what’s left to prove?

[Chorus]

I don’t want to hear

It is what it is, it was what it was

Don’t make me hear

It is what it is, it was what it was

You don’t know how it feels, you expect me to deal with it

‘Til I’m perfectly numb

[Outro]

But you don’t know how it feels

You don’t know how it feels

You don’t know how it feels

To be the cunt

