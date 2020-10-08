Oct 8-12 BUFFALO INTERNATIONAL FILM FEST – starts at tonight at Midnight!

FIVE DAYS OF VIRTUAL PREMIERES Powered by Eventive, BIFF’s virtual program is available on streaming TVs, mobile devices and web browsers. BIFF is proud to offer a unique slate of Western New York premieres – all available starting at midnight! Access the BIFF 2020 channel on the Eventive TV app for Roku, Apple TV and Android TV or screencast from your computer or mobile device. Browse the Lineup FESTIVAL FAVORITES Critically acclaimed films you’ll see first in Western New York at BIFF 2020! Paper Spiders College bound Melanie (Stefania LaVie Owen) navigates senior year and her mother Dawn’s (Lili Taylor) struggles with mental illness in Inon Shampanier’s sensitive and nuanced drama, filmed in Syracuse, NY. Freeland An aging pot farmer (Krisha Fairchild) suddenly finds her world shattered as she races to bring in what could be her final harvest. Fighting against the threat of eviction, the legalization of the cannabis industry has rapidly destroyed her idyllic way of life. The Last Out Three young Cuban baseball players leave their families and risk exile to train in Central America and chase their dreams of playing in the Major Leagues in Sami Khan (co-director of, BIFF alum and Oscar nominee- Saint Louis Superman) and Michael Gassert’s The Last Out. Small Town Wisconsin Wayne (David Sullivan), a fun-loving, party animal living in the tiny town of Rhinelander, Wisconsin (population 7,798) reconnects with his nine-year old son Tyler (Cooper J. Friedman) on a cross-state road trip to big city Milwaukee in this quirky rust belt drama. Marcus Marcus (Owen Miller), an unstable man with a history of mental illness sets out to reconnect with his pregnant daughter (Katana Malone). Adapted from J.R. Poli’s award-winning short. How to Overthrow the US Government (Legally) Rebel professor and filmmaker Caveh Zahedi and The Yes Men’s Jacques Servin team up to teach an experimental media production class with hilarious and often unexpectedly sweet results. The Songpoet Diving deep into conflicts of career, ego, relationships and the unrelenting pursuit of one’s purpose this film explores what it takes to keep moving forward, as it traces the journey of folk musician Eric Andersen. Landfall A kaleidoscopic portrait of Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria that criss-crosses the island to document the resilience of a community abandoned by the mainland and banded together to rebuild. This visually arresting cinematic essay examines the ecological and economic crises of American colonialism through the lense of a devastating natural disaster. Browse the Virtual Line-Up BISON PASS

-All films are accessible within New York State.

-Most films are available within the United States and Ontario, Canada.

-See individual films for restrictions.

-Virtual screenings are subject to capacity restrictions and may sell out. Pre-orders are encouraged. Individual tickets, Bison pass and Triptych patrons can all reserve tickets right now!

-Virtual screenings become available to watch on Thursday October 8th, 12:01am EST – Wednesday October 14th, 11:59pm EST. Once you start watching a film you have 48 hours until the film expires.

– Flat fees – no extra cost at checkout and no hidden fees! (cheaper than renting a movie on Amazon)