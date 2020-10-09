IRISH CLASSICAL THEATRE – Celtic Connections: meet Travis Carlson and Megan Gonsalves from Pan-American Film Division, who discuss the process of creating a film from a play.

The Irish Classical Theatre Company’s eigth episode of ten. Celtic Connections: “All Hands on Deck! The Virtual Voyage of Sea Marks.” These episodes are designed to be brief segments, introducing us to each facet and collaborator of Sea Marks.

“All Hands” will take us through to the Opening of Sea Marks, which will stream online from October 16 through November 1. Visit https://irishclassical.com/ sea-marks/for production and ticketing information, or click on the picture at the top of the email which will take you to our website.

EPISODE 9

Travis Carlson and Megan Gonsalves from Pan-American Film Division

EPISODE 8

In this charming and insightful episode, the stars of Sea Marks, Chris Kelly, and Kristen Tripp Kelley, are back! Chris and Kristen unveil the art and process of forming a connection with the camera, and how film acting differs from stage acting.

EPISODE 7

In this rare and absolutely charming episode, ICTC co-Founders, Vincent O’Neill and Josephine Hogan, join with Associate Director and Sea Marks director, Fortunato Pezzimenti, to reminisce about the first production of Sea Marks, and the early days of Irish Classical.

EPISODE 6

Tonight’s episode introduces us to the sixth facet: Lighting Design. What does a Lighting Designer do?

Tonight’s episode introduces us to the sixth facet: Lighting Design. What does a Lighting Designer do?

EPISODE 5

EPISODE 4