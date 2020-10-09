NEW MUSIC: Brit singer Yungblud releases music video ‘COTTON CANDY”

Today, British singer / songwriter / multi-instrumentalist YUNGBLUD shares his new song “cotton candy” from his forthcoming November 13 album, Weird!

“’cotton candy’ is about sexual liberation,” says YUNGBLUD. “To me sex and sexuality are about freedom and the idea that you can to lose yourself in other people of all genders, of all shapes and sizes to find yourself and figure out who you truly are. Sexual interaction should not be shamed, it should be celebrated because to have safe sex is to spread love and the world needs love more than ever right now. This song is so important to me because i see and speak to my fan base, facing insecurities around sexual interaction and I want to let them know that it is ok to be EXACTLY WHO THEY ARE and have the right to unconditionally love who they want and be loved in return.”

