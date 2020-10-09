Zoe facebook photo
NEW MUSIC: Zoe Zobrist Texas singer/songwriter living in LA releases “ALL MY FRIENDS ARE DEAD” video

October 9, 2020
In 2016 Zoe Zobrist moved to LA from her hometown in Texas. Since then she’s written and recorded a number of great songs. Her new single and video  “All My Friends Are Dead” is featured on Glitter Magazine

“When I wrote this song,” said Zoe “I had just turned 23. It seemed like time was flying by at an uncontrollable rate and LA felt like a pressure cooker. I ended up in this state of being numbed out. The contrast of those feelings with the upbeat groove of the instrumentation was a cathartic way to work myself out of that space.”


