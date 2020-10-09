NEW MUSIC: video “LIQUOR LOVE” from debut EP “self” by kennedi

Rising Minnesota born singer-songwriter kennedi has announced her debut EP self will arrive on October 30th. Today, she also shared “liquor love,” her latest single from the autobiographical five-song release. self is the first of a highly personal two-part project, set to be followed up by kennedi’s EP SABOTAGE in 2021.

Together, all of the songs on self and SABOTAGE serve as an immersion into the mind of the Los Angeles-based artist. Having been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, kennedi created two EPs to distill both sides of her mental nature. Each carries their own unique tone and represents one hemisphere of her emotional state; self being the delicate light to SABOTAGE’s manic darkness.

“The self EP is exactly what it sounds like – myself and all of the raw emotions that come with me,” says kennedi. “It’s a snapshot into how I felt in the moments during the time I was writing these songs. It tells the story of my journey over the past year – my relationships and life experiences. Honest and raw. That is self.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...



