WHAT MAKES A GOOD LOGO?

In today’s business world, where brands are everywhere – including both online and offline – a good logo is more important than ever before. It’s a visual beacon of familiarity that has the ability to attract customers and prospects to your brand. The question is, do you have an effective logo?

5 Elements of Good Logos

The irony of logo design is that no two logos are the same, yet all successful logos tend to follow the same underlying principles and rules. In other words, there’s plenty of room to be creative, but you have to work within the established frameworks of good design. And that means paying attention to the following:

Simple

The mark of a good design is not complexity; it’s the ability to do more with less. And the simplest logos tend to be the most recognizable. (Think about Apple, Tesla, and Facebook.)

“A great logo is not only instantly recognizable, but it should also elicit an immediate emotional reaction,” BusinessBlogs explains. “When the logo is simple in design, the mind can process it more quickly and efficiently so that your sensitive side can take over. Yet when a logo has a complicated design, it requires too much cognitive processing for it to have much of an emotional impact.”

Simple doesn’t mean generic. The goal, however, is to eliminate any elements that don’t serve a distinct purpose. In most cases, this means avoiding taglines and other superfluous textual elements.

Memorable

Your logo is intended to promote your brand. It’s the visual extension of your company. And in this regard, it needs to be memorable. (Once again, memorability tends to be connected to simplicity. So this is another justification for keeping your design focused.)

Symbolic

Most logos are symbolic. While there are exceptions where the logo is entirely text-based, many have abstract symbols and elements that convey very specific beliefs, emotions, or feelings. You’ll have to decide which route you want to go – textual or symbolic – but there’s certainly a case to be made for the latter.

“By engaging the subconscious, symbols and metaphors are an optimal way to reach and hold the audience’s attention longer, and that results in better recall later,” designer Maggie Macnab mentions.

The challenge with symbols is that you have to get them right. If you end up using the wrong symbol, you can convey unintended messages that adversely impact your brand.

Strategic Colors

Color is more than icing on the proverbial cake. It’s a fundamental element of logo design. Every color produces a specific emotional response in the viewer. Get the colors right and you can connect with your audience in a much stronger way.

Yellow is known for being optimistic, warm, and cheery. Red is bold and exciting. Blue is trustworthy and dependable. Green is peaceful and healthy. Keep these principles in mind as you design and refine your logo.

Versatile

Finally, in today’s world, a logo must be versatile. This means it has to be suitable for a variety of mediums and environments. This includes online and offline. A logo should look just as good on a tiny business card as it does on a massive billboard or interactive website banner.

Designing an Effective Logo

When it comes to actually have a logo designed for your business, you have options. Some of the most common approaches include:

Using a logo market. There are online logo makers that let you plug in basic details about your brand, like company name and tagline, and then they’ll spit out some custom designs for you. These are inexpensive (often free) and easy to use.

Hire a freelancer. Another option is to hire a freelancer from a website like Fiverr or Upwork. This costs a bit more than using a logo maker, but allows you to work one on one with a designer.

Hire a design firm. If you have a big budget and need a lot of time and focus put into your logo, hiring a design firm is the way to go. Just know that this process will cost thousands of dollars.

There you have it. Armed with the elements of good logo design, plus three different options for designing logos, you’re ready to go. Put your best foot forward and don’t settle until you’ve found a logo that perfectly exemplifies your brand’s identity!

