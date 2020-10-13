VICE video’s` sad story of corporate crime and greed: THE WORLD’S WORST OIL RELATED DISASTER YOU’VE NEVER HEARD OF

Deep in the Amazon Rainforest of Ecuador lies the “Amazon Chernobyl”, a 1,700-square-mile environmental disaster brought on by oil extraction and production. After a visit to Ecuador in 1993, human rights lawyer Steven Donziger and other attorneys brought a class-action lawsuit against Texaco (later Chevron) on behalf of over 30,000 farmers and Indigenous people from this Amazon region who were affected by this disaster. Through his personal testimony and supporting footage, Steven recounts his experience advocating on behalf of the environment and affected communities and the personal toll this work has had on his life. It’s time to wake up. On Global Day of Climate Action, VICE Media Group is solely telling stories about environmental justice and our current climate crisis.

