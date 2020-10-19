NEW MUSIC: Awesome 5 sibling band Infinity Song release “MAD LOVE

Today NYC-based music collective Infinity Song presents the video for their gospel-soul track “Mad Love.” The video finds the five Boyd siblings singing of the struggle in pursuit of better things.

The siblings spent their early years honing their artistry under the tutelage of their mother and father. The group grew up in a music conservatory environment which included original songwriting, music production, rhythm, vocal training, ear training, and the study of harmony. Later, they performed in public spaces in New York City and in churches, concert halls, weddings, and schools. The young group caught the ear and eye of music/business mogul and rapper JAY-Z – who ended up signing them to Roc Nation.

Self-produced and performed by Infinity Song themselves, with the help of some choice collaborators, including producer Jerry “Wonda” Duplessis (The Fugees, Jennifer Hudson, Justin Bieber), Mad Love revels in their collective prowess and unity.