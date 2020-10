Music and entertainment icon Tip “T.I.” Harris releases his 11th solo studio album The L.I.B.R.A (The Legend Is Back Running Atlanta). The 20-track album includes star appearances from 21 Savage, 42 Dugg, Benny the Butcher, Domani, Eric Bellinger, Jadakiss, Jeremih, John Legend, Killer Mike, Lil Baby, Mozzy, Rahky, Rapsody, Rick Ross, Snoop Dogg, Tokyo Jetz, and Young Thug. T.I. recently dropped the music video for his latest single “Pardon” feat. fellow Atlanta rap star Lil Baby.

