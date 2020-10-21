6 Situations in Which It’s Legit to Sue Your Employer

Taking legal action against an employer is not something that is easily done. Doing this can risk your job, your livelihood, and your quality of life. However, there are some circumstances when you have no choice other than to take legal action and demand compensation from your employer. Taking legal action against an employer or a former employer is a task that requires serious consideration and one that must be discussed with a legal professional before steps are made.

This page will tell you six situations in which it is legit, or perfectly fine, to sue your employer. If you have been mistreated, have been abused, or have been hurt, you should definitely consider legal action, even if it could prove a detriment to your work life. Being the victim of abuse at work is never okay – never. But even so, think about it carefully, and establish whether or not you have really been the victim of abuse, or if it could perhaps just be a creation of your own mind.

Here are six situations in which it is legitimate for you to sue your employer.

Injuries

The most common reason for employers to be sued throughout the world are workplace injuries. In fact, they are so common that small-to-medium sized businesses throughout the country risk a yearly twelve percent chance of being taken to court and sued for workplace injuries in North America alone. According to a Charlotte, NC workers compensation lawyer, it is perfectly justifiable, and if you have been injured at work, you must take your employer to court too. This is a sentiment we share, and if you have been wrongfully injured, allowing your employer to go without punishment is ridiculous. You must take them to court and must receive compensation. An unfair injury requires an immediate legal response.

Verbal Harassment

Harassment can come in many shapes or forms and is not limited to sexual harassment. One may be harassed at work because of their skin color because they are attractive, or because they are not as confident as other employees may be. Harassment in the workplace, if perpetrated by an employer, warrants swift legal action. An employer cannot be allowed to bully and harass you. Unfortunately, many employers do this throughout the world, and it is absolutely intolerable and mustn’t ever go ignored. Allowing an employer to harass you means you are allowing them to harass other people. Get evidence and report to an attorney to discuss your options.

Sexual Assault

Sexual assault in the workplace is not as common as it was some twenty years ago, but it is still something that happens regularly and likely happens every day. It is also something people are still, despite the huge presence of social media activists and movements [like the #MeToo movement], not reporting, whether through fear or thinking, they will not be believed. If your employer has sexually assaulted you, not only can you receive compensation, but they can receive jail time. Always report your employer for this – never suffer in silence.

Physical Assault

Leading on from verbal harassment and bullying in the workplace, some employers can go too far and go beyond simple verbal harassment [which is also still unacceptable] and physically assault you. The moment an employer touches you in a way you are not comfortable with, it is assault and warrants swift and immediate legal action. Reporting your employer for physical assault may not be an easy thing to do, but it is necessary and must always happen if your employer has touched you in a way you do not like or has beaten you.

Unfair Treatment

Unfair treatment in the office is another very common reason for employers to find themselves in a courtroom facing financial ruin. You may be treated unfairly for many different reasons, whether it be your skin color, religion, or that the employer simply does just not like you. If you have been treated unfairly and providing you have evidence, you can launch a claim and ensure your employer is never allowed to mistreat people again.

Labour

If you have been working for below minimum wage, whether because you desperately need money or because you didn’t know better, take your employer to court. Many employers attempt to run virtual sweatshops – and if you have found yourself working in one of these – it’s time to speak up and take action.

With the help of this page, you now know a few reasons why you may want to report your employer. Employers must never be allowed to get away with improper treatment, and with this page, you can determine what is considered to be unacceptable.

