NEW BOOK: BUFFALO AT THE CROSSROADS – 12 authors examine different aspects Buffalo

Buffalo at the Crossroads is a diverse set of cutting-edge essays. The twelve authors highlight the outsized importance of Buffalo, New York, within the story of American urbanism. Across the contributions to this collection, the authors consider the history of Buffalo’s built environment in light of contemporary developments and in relation to the evolving interplay between nature, industry, and architecture.

Essays examine Buffalo’s architectural heritage in rich context: the Second Industrial Revolution; the City Beautiful movement; world’s fairs; grain, railroad, and shipping industries; urban renewal and so-called white flight,; as well as the larger networks of labor and production that set the city’s economic fate. The contributors pay attention to currents that connect contemporary architectural work in Buffalo to the legacies established by its esteemed architectural founders: Richardson, Olmsted, Adler, Sullivan, Bethune, Wright, Saarinen, and others.

Buffalo at the Crossroads is a compelling introduction to Buffalo’s architecture and developed landscape that will frame discussion about the city for years to come.

The book is available from Talking Leaves Book on Elmwood Ave.

