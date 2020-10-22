8 self-publishing tips every new writer should consider

So, you’ve just finished writing your book, and it’s time to publish it and share it with your audience. You’re probably wondering where do you go from here. This article explores a few useful tips for authors who want to publish their books. So, keep reading below to learn how to self-publish your book.

You’ve poured your heart, mind, and soul into the book you wrote. And, you’ve probably also spent countless hours editing it. So, you definitely want it to get in front of as many pairs of eyes as possible. But, to achieve this goal, you need to get it published.

Not sure how to get started with self-publishing a book? Here are eight tips every new writer should consider:

1. Treat your book like a business

We get it. You love writing and see it as a passion. But, like it or not, sometimes you’ll have to treat writing like a business, not just like a passion. Or, that’s at least if you want to make money out of it. Your book is like a product you are selling. So, you must treat it this way if you want to find paying customers.

Realize that there will be a lot of marketing involved before and after you launch your book. What’s more, you should also edit your book to give it a more commercial vibe.

2. Get your book edited by a professional

Speaking of editing your book, professional editing is a must. Your book needs professional editing for two major reasons: it mustn’t contain any spelling or language mistakes, and it must be attractive for your target audience.

Editorial assistance will help you with a lot of different kinds of edits, including giving your book flow and consistency, revisions when something about the language doesn’t seem right, and, obviously, editing for spelling, grammar, and style mistakes.

So, before you make any step forward to publishing your book, get it edited by a professional copyeditor.

3. Invest in professional cover design

We all know the saying, “don’t judge a book by its cover.” But guess what? Customers actually do judge books by their covers. Data shows that up to 80% of people are actually initially interested in a book because of its cover. What’s more, nearly 60% of people will choose whether they purchase a book based on its cover’s visual design.

Visuals are king in marketing these days. And, apparently, they are key in selling your book as well. So, you need to aim for excellent print quality and a good cover design that will raise interest in readers.

If you don’t have graphic design skills, it’s best to hire a professional who can condense the meaning of your book into one engaging visual design.

4. Market your book

You’ve finished writing and editing your book, and you’ve added some great visuals to its cover to make it more attractive for readers. Great! Now the hard work really begins: making people buy your book.

It’s time to get serious with your marketing efforts. You have countless options on how to get your book in front of as many pairs of eyes as possible, from using social media to creating your own website and starting a blog.

First, make sure you create yourself author accounts on all popular social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Next, be as active as possible in posting on your accounts to engage social media users and convert them into customers. Use your social media accounts to intensively promote your book and link to your website or information about your book’s topic.

You can also look for micro or macro-influencers, depending on your goals, for an influencer marketing campaign. These influencers from your industry can promote your book to their audience, which will help you get exposure and gain new followers and customers.

5. Offer a Kindle version of your book

Besides your printed book version, you can also offer a Kindle eBook version. Amazon Kindle is the most widely owned e-reading device, and there are over 90.5 million e-reader users in the US only.

E-reading devices have gained a lot of popularity over the last decade. They bring convenience and flexibility, allowing readers to store hundreds of books on them and carry the devices anywhere they go. So, why not take advantage of this opportunity by converting your book into an eBook as well.

While more traditional readers will purchase your printed version, modern readers can buy and read your book in the digital format.

6. Approach locally owned bookstores

The Internet can help you sell a lot of copies of your book worldwide. Yet, you should also not neglect the readers in your area. What’s the best way to reach book lovers in your area? You sell your book in locally-owned bookstores.

7. Networking is everything

No matter the industry, networking is key in growing and finding success. The writing industry is no exception to the rule.

Although knowing the right people isn’t the only path to success, it can definitely help you gain popularity and sell thousands of copies of your book. Take part in book launch events where you can meet other professionals in your industry and network.

8. Host a book launch event

Events such as book launch events are still a very effective offline marketing tactic. They allow you to engage with your audience face-to-face and connect with book lovers.

Bring plenty of books there to sell and have a price sheet out so that people know how much and what method of payments you accept. Use the launch event as an opportunity to send the participants to your social media.

