Los Angeles-based songwriter multi-instrumentalist Mikey Ferrari, released “lunar light” the second single from his debut SPACEBOY EP. The song is part of his SPACEBOY SESSION series.

“When I wrote ‘lunar light’ I was in a weird spot in my life,” said Ferrari. “I was making a lot of mistakes and just expecting people to forgive me. This song is about being willing to go to any lengths to fix what I had done.”

lunar light follows the debut single from the EP, moving slow.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...