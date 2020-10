“Feel Something Different” is a completely new take on Miller’s 2019 viral hit “feel something,” which has racked up 192 million streams and an astounding 3.4 billion TikTok video views. “Feel Something Different” is the second song Bea has shared from her new seven track EP, ‘elated!,’ which was just released. It follows the release of “wisdom teeth,” her first new music of 2020.

