How to Prepare for a Family Trip to Florida

If you’re planning a family vacation to Florida, then ready some photo albums because you’re about to make some unforgettable memories. With beaches, amusement parks, and a wide range of beautiful landscapes, the options for family fun are seemingly infinite. Since this state has so much to offer, you’ll need to devote some time to prepare.

Here’s how to make sure you get the most out of your journey to Florida.

Choose the Right Booking Platform

Florida caters to any type of accommodation you could want. From luxury seaside hotels to the most basic motels on the block, you’ll have a plethora of options. The travel experts at getyourstay.com can guide you towards your next home away from home if you’re unsure of where to begin. Some people like to book when they arrive so they can shop around for what suits them best. This is one way to do it, but it’s more cost-efficient to book in advance and to cash in on any special offers that might be available on booking sites.

What to Pack

Florida has tons of amenities to offer, so you’ll want to make sure you have all the clothing, accessories, and products that will allow you to be comfortable and prepared for anything this trip can throw at you.

Clothing:

Flip-flops for the beach

Sneakers for bike rides and amusement parks

Hiking boots for all trails you’ll hike through

Rafting shoes or sandals for all water sports

Cargo shorts (for the big pockets to store souvenirs, sunscreen, and other necessities)

Light, breezy sundresses, skirts, or loose-fitting pants for the hot, humid weather

Ball caps, visors, or big floppy hats to protect you from the sun (it’s called the “sunshine state” for a reason!)

Swimsuits, and more than one if possible as you’ll be swimming a lot in pools and the ocean

Accessories:

Sunglasses

Floating keychains

Swimming cap (for heavily chlorinated pools)

Camelback (to stay hydrated on hikes)

Fanny Pack (easier to carry around at amusement parks)

Poncho/umbrella

Products:

Sunscreen

Aloe vera (in case of sunburn)

Baby powder (lots of walking could cause chaffing)

What to Do

Florida is a huge tourist state. It has some of the best amusement parks the country has to offer, such as DisneyWorld, Universal Studios, SeaWorld, and more. The reception counter at your hotel should have plenty of pamphlets for all of the various theme parks, water parks, zoos, gardens, and anything else your imagination can conjure up. If you want to book these places ahead, then tickets or package deals can be purchased online as well.

One thing you should definitely consider is all the fun you can have in nature. Florida has a vast selection of outdoor adventures such as white water rafting, snorkeling, ziplining, campsites, national parks, and the list goes on… Florida is one of the most beautiful states in all of America and is a common tourist spot for U.S. citizens. Give it’s natural resources the time they deserve and make sure to always properly dispose of trash and use reusable bottles, straws, and other utensils as much as possible.

Building the Itinerary

You’ll certainly benefit from creating an itinerary for everything you want to do, but be mindful of how much each activity will tire out you and your children. You’ll need to have breaks to recharge in between parks, hiking, and trips to the beach.

It would be smart to rank each activity by how much energy it requires. Each day should have events that vary in how much energy is needed to fulfill it with zeal. Grumpy, exhausted children in the heat and humidity will not make for a fun day. It’s best if high energy or long-lasting excursions are either saved for the end of the day or followed by a nap and recharging period.

Preparing for the Weather

Florida will be busier in the winter because it’s one of the only states that are nearly untouched by the cold. So keep in mind that many families will journey to this sunshine state during the cold season.

When it rains, it pours in Florida. Come prepared with whatever rain gear you deem necessary. Some regions get more rain than others, and it rains for half of the year in certain places. Be aware of what those places are to plan your trip around them.

It’s also no secret that it is hot and sticky during the spring and summer, with very little in-between. There will be no need for blue-jeans or any tight-fitting clothing that retains warmth. Pack wisely.

You’re sure to have a vacation that is chock full of good times and memories when you travel to this southern panhandle. By packing smart and planning as much as possible, you’ll avoid overspending and wasting time. Remember to always do your part in minimizing your eco-footprint by cleaning up after yourselves when leaving the beach or other natural environment.

