NEW MUSIC DOCUMENTARY: On the life and career of the genius musical icon “ZAPPA”

A new Zappa documentary directed by Alex Winter (He played the slacker Bill in the Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure movies) is soon to be released. With unfettered access to the Zappa family trust and all archival footage, ZAPPA explores the private life behind the mammoth musical career that never shied away from the political turbulence of its time. Alex Winter’s assembly features appearances by Frank’s widow Gail Zappa and several of Frank’s musical collaborators including Mike Keneally, Ian Underwood, Steve Vai, super groupie Pamela Des Barres, Bunk Gardner, David Harrington, Scott Thunes, Ruth Underwood, Ray White, and others. The film will be available just about everywhere on November 27.

