Today, singer-songwriter Alec Wigdahl releases the music video for his latest single “The Word.” The music video arrives at the end of an explosive year for the artist. With his breakout indie pop single “Cologne” (3.2M+ on Spotify) and his writing credit on Internet Money’s current Billboard #10 hit “Lemonade,” Alec Wigdahl has quickly become one of the industry’s most versatile new musicians.

