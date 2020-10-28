Paranormal Investigation this Sunday Nov 1, 2020 at 1am

The Niagara Arts and Cultural Center is hosting Niagara Paranormal Investigations for a 3 hour overnight Halloween ghost hunt. After you finish handing out candy on Saturday night, head down to the NACC to see if they can make contact with their resident child spirit, Emily.

The NACC reports that “Emily has always been curious about the artists and employees here: peeking her head around the corners of the walls, running down the hallways and giggling as she plays hide and seek with us under the stairs. She has always been very friendly, not shy to let you know she’s there and looking to play.”

The Paranormal Investigators I will be setting up cameras and using equipment to try and contact her and they welcome the public to come to watch and take part in the investigation. Bring your equipment if you have it and see if you can talk to Emily, or whomever else may be lurking the halls in the middle of the night. The 100-year-old NACC building has an incredible history and multiple hiding places to explore. Wear comfortable shoes and bring a flashlight, as there will be 4 floors to investigate. In addition to the halls, they will be opening the gym, the Grand Theater, and the room under the stairs for guests (living guest and, well….no longer living guests!)

The event will run 3 hours starting at 1 am on Sunday morning (Saturday night) PRIOR to the Daylight Saving time change. Due to NYS regulations, tickets will be VERY LIMITED, so we recommend getting yours early before they sell out as they will not be available to purchase at the door. NACC asks that you practice social distancing and please be aware, no one will be admitted into the building without wearing a mask. You must be at least 16 years old to enter. Personnel from the NACC will be on hand to answer questions about the building and past sightings.

