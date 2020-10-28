WNED PBS Livestream Now Available in WNY

Cord-cutters and streamers in Western New York now have a new way to watch WNED PBS – for free! The livestream of WNED PBS is available on our WNED PBS app on smartphones and tablets and through most web browsers at wned.org/livetv, pbs.org, and video.wned.org.

The livestream includes the full line-up of WNED PBS programming and is the first television station in WNY to offer the service on its native platforms.

In addition to browser access, the livestream is available within the PBS Video app on Android mobile, Amazon Fire tablets, iOS, tvOS, Chromecast, and ROKU. PBS plans to release livestream support for Android TV and Amazon Fire TV by the end of October. Support on Samsung TV is planned for 2021.

Viewers do not need to be a member of WNED PBS to watch the livestream, but due to program rights restrictions it is only available in the Western New York region. To learn the many ways to watch, listen, and stream our programming, visit wned.org/wherever.

