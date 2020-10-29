Mayor Brown Announces Trick or Treat Recommendation

Mayor Byron W. Brown is asking City of Buffalo residents to refrain from going door-to-door Trick-or-Treating or participating in large indoor gatherings this Halloween due to the ongoing COVID-19 emergency. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), many traditional Halloween activities can spread viruses, including the highly contagious Coronavirus.

“Halloween is a cherished annual celebration in the City of Buffalo,” said Brown, “but we must continue to do everything we can to limit community spread of COVID-19. Going door-to-door and giving or receiving candy is too great a risk during this global pandemic, which continues to threaten our community, especially our most vulnerable residents. I urge residents to consider alternative Halloween activities and ask that everyone continues taking precautions, including regularly washing hands, practicing safe distancing, and refraining from attending or hosting large gatherings. What we do now will safeguard our families, our neighbors, and our community. As the City of Good Neighbors, we must continue to stay strong and stay together to fight this deadly virus.”

Choose Safe, Socially Distant Halloween Activities

The CDC offers several safe alternatives to celebrate Halloween. Low-risk activities include:

• Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household and displaying them

• Carving or decorating pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends

• Decorating your house, apartment, or living space

• Holding a virtual Halloween costume contest with family and friends

• Hold a family Halloween movie night with Netflix or another streaming service

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...



