Help Keep Talking Leaves…Books Going

We are worried about losing a Buffalo institution, Talking Leaves…Books, due to the Covid pandemic, which is affecting each of us in myriad ways as we try to rise to the challenge of coping and thriving.

Talking Leaves has been providing books, community, and sustenance to Western New York since 1971. It has weathered many challenges in its history, but as booklovers and Talking Leaves lovers, we don’t want to witness its collapse due to this pandemic.

Please join us in supporting the store. Businesses are disappearing from our community and from communities all over the country. It would be devastating to lose Talking Leaves after its nearly 50 years of providing us a multitude of voices, and so many opportunities for discovery and connection.

There are many ways to support the store, but we thought that this GoFundMe campaign would provide immediate help with the debt and loss of income that is threatening the store’s survival.

Along with ordering online, buying gift certificates, and of course, buying books—any donations that you can make to keep Talking Leaves open and guarantee their presence in our community will be greatly appreciated.

All donations from this GoFundMe will go directly to Talking Leaves. We are asking for all members of this community of readers, booklovers, and friends, to support the store that has provided us with so much, year in and year out.

Please contribute what you can. And SHARE this with everyone you know. If we each donate something, we can raise the monies needed to keep them in business providing us with great books, a great community space, and a knowledgeable staff, far into the future.

Let’s not lose this vital and iconic resource. It would be devastating to the vitality and culture of Buffalo.

We hope that, like us, you understand exactly what is at risk of being lost and will answer the need with the hope of helping them persevere through this threatening period.

