Castellani Art Museum Offering Virtual Tours & Programs

Castellani Art Museum is offering digital content on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram to supplement exhibitions and programs while the museum remains closed through the end of 2020.

For the rest of the year, the CAM will provide virtual tours and programs:

Subscribe to the CAM’s new YouTube channel, and follow the release of videos every Friday from the Folk Arts series, From the Field and Gather Together Quilting Niagara. From the Field highlights cultural traditions practiced in Western New York, including folk art, foodways, traditional music, and dance from fieldwork conducted by the museum folklorist, Ed Millar. Gather Together: Quilting Niagara is a video series accompanying the exhibition of the same name, developed in collaboration with the Kenan Center and the Kenan Quilters’ Guild. The video series is made up of an exhibition walkthrough and audio interview excerpts with each quilter featured in the exhibition.

Tune into Facebook Live for virtual tours with museum staff on select Wednesdays in November at 12:30 p.m. View the CAM’s permanent collection in the Of Their Time exhibition series, on November 4 with Interim Director, Michael Beam. Get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of art works in storage on November 11 with Registrar, Mary Helen Miskuly. Finally, enjoy a walkthrough of our current exhibition Gather Together: Quilting Niagara on November 18 with Curator of Folk Arts, Ed Millar.

Families can enjoy free art-making video tutorials with the CAM’s Teaching Artist, Alison Lytle. Visit our YouTube channel in December to view on-line videos from our children’s program, Art Express.

