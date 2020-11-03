Keeping fit and healthy during the coronavirus pandemic is important, but most of us forget about nutrition. Consuming a well-balanced diet helps boost the immune system and lowers the incidence of chronic illnesses and infectious diseases. Eat natural veggies because they’re non-negligible sources of nutrients, including fiber, potassium, vitamin C, vitamin A, and folate. Store-bought produce can make you sick being contaminated with bacteria and viruses. You’re better off growing your own vegetables. It might take some time out of your day, but it’s time well spent. If you’re ready to jump into gardening, here’s what you need to do.

Pick the right spot

You can’t plant the seeds just about anywhere because this affects the quality of the vegetables. While there are some food plants that can tolerate shade (leafy greens, for example), most vegetables require at least 6 hours of direct sunlight, so pick a sunny location. If you’re not going to buy soil, it’s necessary to get the soil in your yard tested because growing veggies need nutrients to properly develop. It’s never a good idea to plant vegetables on poorly drained soil. Create a plant bed and when the plants are ready for transplanting, move them to a better location.

Decide what vegetables you’re going to grow

Productive plants are easy to grow, so it doesn’t matter what size your garden is. In what follows, we’ll present some examples of veggies that can be grown at home:

Cabbage

Tomatoes

Peppers

Potatoes

Onions and garlic

Beetroot

Think about what you or your loved ones prefer to eat. If no one in your family is a fan of French beans, there’s no point in growing them. Most importantly, be realistic about how many of these vegetables you’ll eat. Food waste is a big issue at a global level, so don’t overplant. You can sell the excess crop, but still. It’s hard work and even if you do sell some of the vegetables (maybe your family and friends are interested), you won’t make a big profit.

Plant your seeds

If you want to start from scratch with seeds, make sure what you’re buying is high quality. The seeds should be free from harmful synthetic fertilizers and pesticides. Some veggies grow in the cold season, such as lettuce and spinach, while others grow in the warm season, such as tomatoes and peppers. Don’t plant all the seeds at the same time because the vegetables grow relatively fast and they need to be consumed right away. Use water extracted humic acid because it promotes rot development, supports enhanced nutrition uptake, not to mention healthy plant development.

All in all, vegetable gardening can turn out to be useful in times of uncertainty, such as COVID-19. Plant a vegetable garden and get access to organically produced veggies. Nothing can compare to a fresh tomato taken directly from the vine. Make sure to add humic substances to your prized garden. The veggies need a little bit of help to grow.

