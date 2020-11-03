Wear a Mask, But Make It Stylish 

By now, we’re all used to the health and safety measures imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Slowly but surely, a new accessory has become part of our outfit of the day: the mask. Who would have thought that masks would become so important and ubiquitous in such a short period of time? But here we are today, surrounded by masks, wearing them whenever we go out, having one in every pocket, finding them in every drawer.

Since we have to wear masks every day, the least we could do is try to have fun with it and bring a bit of optimism in these rough times we’re living. Apart from the health aspect, masks have also become a form of self-expression, and a lot of people are turning them into fashionable accessories. If you want to join the trend and spice up your life a little, here’s what we recommend.

Safety and comfort come first

Looks matter, but health matters more. It’s perfectly fine to focus on your aspect, but remember that health and safety should always be your top priority. When choosing a mask, the number one aspect you should consider is the protection level it provides. Not all masks are created equal, so before you purchase one make sure it offers the necessary protection.

Then there’s also comfort to consider. If a mask is too loose or too tight it won’t feel comfortable and you won’t be able to wear it for long. Choose a mask that is the right size for your face to stay protected at all times.

Check to see if the mask is made of quality material to ensure it will last longer and will offer you the comfort you need. An organic blue face mask with adjustable strings for example can tick all the boxes above while also looking pretty.

Mix and match

Now let’s move on to the fun part: how to look good while wearing a mask. If you’ve scrolled through social media lately, you’ve surely noticed the matching face mask trend. Matching your mask with the outfit you wear is officially the most fashionable look at the moment. But we say you can be bolder than that. Choose masks with the patterns and colors you find interesting and mix them however you like. You can create countless looks by mixing and matching masks and outfits.

Express your style

Manufacturers have started producing masks in a wide variety of shapes, styles and sizes so there’s something for everyone on the mask market. Since we are spoilt for choice, it’s really easy to find masks that reflect our personal tastes and styles. Some people also tap into their creativity and personalize the masks they wear with different patterns or messages. So, you can use your imagination to upgrade your masks as you see fit. As long as you wear a good quality mask that is effective, you can play with patterns, colors and styles as much as you like.

