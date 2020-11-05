The Benefits of Taking Multivitamins

Are you taking a daily vitamin? You may think it’s unnecessary because you consume fruits, vegetables, and high-fiber foods. However, most people don’t get all the vitamins and nutrients their body needs from eating, drinking, and taking in the sun. Trying to figure out the different amounts you should use can be time-consuming, confusing, and it’s possible to make a costly mistake. You don’t have to take multiple vitamins, you can get the nutrients you need with a single multivitamin.

Maintain a Healthy Heart

Supplements are an excellent way to give your body a natural lift. A healthy heart requires regular cardiovascular exercise and a low-fat diet. By adding a multivitamin, you can fill in the gaps you’re missing from your diet. While it’s not a pass to eat greasy burgers every night, the vitamins B1, B2, B6, K1, B3, CoQ10, and magnesium have the potential to offset deficiencies and play a role in managing your heart health.

Added Vitamins and Minerals for Older Adults

As you age, how well you absorb b12 decreases. A multivitamin can help increase your levels of b12 to improve energy levels and mood. You also need more vitamin D and calcium to reduce bone loss that increases in people over 50.

The best source of Vitamin D is the sun. However, unless you spend all day outside, you have little chance of boosting your intake this way. Additionally, too much sun can lead to other conditions, such as skin cancer, which is also prevalent among older adults. The best answer is to supplement with multivitamin.

Another consideration for people over 50 is eye health. Age-related macular degeneration is real, and it happens to everyone as they grow older. Studies suggest that increasing antioxidant vitamins and minerals may slow the process.

Multivitamins By Gender

Women and men don’t need the same levels of vitamins. For example, women need more vitamin D and calcium to reduce bone loss. But they need less magnesium in their daily diet. Another example is potassium.

Men need over 3,400mg, whereas women only need 51. If you’re not getting enough fiber and leafy greens, you’ll want a multivitamin with enough daily serving of magnesium to make up the difference.

Boost Brain Function

Another problem with not absorbing vitamin b12 as well past age 50 is brain function. Mild deficiencies can lead to memory loss problems. Studies show by increasing levels of Vitamin D, and B12 can help maintain the levels lost by aging.

Support a Natural Immunity System

Immunity is all the rage right now. While nothing is foolproof, there are ways to help your body fight naturally. Along with staying healthy and practicing proper hygiene, a multivitamin includes vitamins A, D, and E, which can help your body fight infection and work to keep you healthy.

Multivitamins Help People with a Vegan Diet

There’s nothing wrong with a vegan diet. But many people with this lifestyle choice need to take supplements to make up for what they’re missing in lean meat, dairy, eggs, and fish products. If you don’t, you could develop a vitamin B12 deficiency. Symptoms include weakness, pale skin, gastrointestinal issues, depression, and behavioral changes.

Use a Multivitamin to Cut Down on Pills

The research is there. Including more vitamins and minerals in your day is essential for your health. Practitioners recommend different supplements depending on your age and other lifestyle needs. There are 13 vitamins,

Vitamin A

Vitamin C

Vitamin D

Vitamin E

Vitamin K

B vitamins include,

Thiamine

Riboflavin

Niacin

Pantothenic acid

Biotin

B6

B12

Folate

No one wants to take 13 supplements on top of their regular medications. It can be costly, confusing, and it’s possible to take too much. You can harm yourself with too many vitamins.

For example, too much vitamin A can be harmful to pregnant women, leading to congenital disabilities. Additionally, you shouldn’t take too much iron. Excess iron has the potential to poison people, especially children.

Supplements are an excellent addition to your day, but only a part of the plan. You should still eat a nutritious diet and maintain a healthy weight. Also, see your health practitioner at least once per year and talk to them about any over-the-counter vitamins, minerals, and other products you are using. Add a multivitamin from Wilson Supplements to your daily wellness routine and start to feel whole again.

