Wednesday, November 11 at 7:30 PM for Veterans Day the Buffalo Chamber Players will have a live concert streamed live from Asbury Hall. They have a great program planned, with works by Lili Boulanger, Claude Debussy, Rob Deemer, Arvo Pärt, and Maurice Ravel.

The concert can be viewed live or at your leisure following the performance, as well. Tickets are $20 per household, $5 for students. Season Passes for all their streamed programs are available for $120.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...