NEW MUSIC: Brooklyn’s The Antlers release new video for “IT IS WHAT IT IS”

Today The Antlers have shared a video for their new single “It Is What It Is” ‘The tune is “a song about hindsight,” lead singer and songwriter Peter Silberman said. “It considers what might have changed had you handled things differently back then, and the reluctant acceptance that it’s too late for all that now. It’s the inevitability of changing seasons, transitions that feel like loss in the moment, but come to represent growth over time.”

The clip is a continuation of the story begun in the recently released video for “Wheels Roll Home.”