The Weeks surprised fans by releasing the new acoustic record last Friday (November 6) exclusively on Bandcamp. The Weeks plan to release the album to DSPs in December. The band “Our new acoustic album, ‘Inside Voices’ was recorded live, one night in our home studio during lockdown,” said the band. “This is how *all* of our songs start. The album is a playful set of the back catalogue, some meant for renditions like this, some not.”

Inside Voices by The Weeks

